'Beavis and Butt-Head'

Mike Judge's undynamic duo first appeared in 1992, but they haven't grown up a bit. The pair may snicker at TikTok videos in their latest return, but they're still sporting the same heavy-metal T-shirts and indulging in the same juvenile antics. Judge, who also created "King of the Hill," knows there's power in playing dumb. But I'd rather watch a Three Stooges rerun than reunite with these cackling cads. Paramount Plus

'My Life as a Rolling Stone'

In the first episode of this docuseries, Mick Jagger teases that viewers will be treated to a different kind of look back. But the Rolling Stones are too successful to be reinventing the wheel. Each hourlong installment focuses on a different member, but each fails to dive below the surface. Still, it's fun to watch classic clips of the band strutting its stuff. If you're only looking for rock 'n' roll, then you'll like it. 8 p.m. Sunday, Epix

'Not Just a Girl'

Shania Twain is the bestselling female artist in country music history. Yet she's still not a member of the genre's Hall of Fame. This documentary does a decent job of showing how her pop sensibilities have annoyed the old guard. It's less successful in exploring how decades of disrespect have gotten under her skin. Not that Twain has a lot to complain about. Director Joss Crowley takes full advantage of having access to the artist's luxurious digs. Netflix

'Afghanistan Undercover'

Many TV journalists spend more time in wardrobe than in the field. Not Ramita Navai. In this revealing documentary, the British-Iranian correspondent puts her own life at risk to reveal how Afghan women are currently being treated and by visiting a prison, safehouses and government offices with fearless determination. "Undercover" probably won't change policies. But it's a shining example of the power of international journalism when practiced by pros. 9 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Password'

NBC hasn't messed much with this game show's classic construct in which contestants try to guess the "password" with the simplest of clues. But the latest revival wants to turn the parlor game into a rave. Celebrity guests react to correct answers by celebrating like they just won an Oscar, while host Keke Palmer acts like she got an early start on the wine. 9 p.m. Tuesday, KARE, Ch. 11