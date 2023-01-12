The Dr. Dish headquarters are in Bloomington.
The Dr. Dish headquarters are in Bloomington.

— Photo courtesy of Dr. Dish

Dr. Dish shoots for the stars, going from Minnesota garage to national impact

January 12, 2023 - 8:33 AM

Basketball Across Minnesota: Doug Campbell teamed with former local standout Jefferson Mason to expand Dr. Dish beyond the company's Bloomington headquarters.

Four Minnesotans helping two Utah teams make serious noise in the Pac-12

Two University of Utah players from Minnesota, Gianna Kneepkens (5) and Jenna Johnson (22), have been instrumental parts of the Utes’ surge.
Two University of Utah players from Minnesota, Gianna Kneepkens (5) and Jenna Johnson (22), have been instrumental parts of the Utes’ surge.

— Photo courtesy of Utah Athletics

January 05, 2023 - 6:33 PM

Basketball Across Minnesota: Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson are members of Utah's first-ever top-10 women's team; Ben Carlson and Gabe Madsen helped the Utes men start 4-0 in the Pac-12.

St. Thomas already making its case as Minnesota's best Division I men's basketball team

St. Thomas guard Riley Miller is using the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted because of COVID-19 and leads the Tommies in scoring again this
St. Thomas guard Riley Miller is using the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted because of COVID-19 and leads the Tommies in scoring again this season.

— Rebecca S. Gratz, Associated Press

December 29, 2022 - 11:47 PM

Basketball Across Minnesota: How good are the Tommies? They're 11-5, including wins in their first two Summit League games. And despite being only two years removed from D-III, the debate is on over whether they'd beat the Gophers.

8,000-mile journey leads to 485 coaching wins — and counting

Central Lakes College coach Jim Russell talked to his players during a game in Brainerd this season. Russell, in his 25th season, has 485 victories in
Central Lakes College coach Jim Russell talked to his players during a game in Brainerd this season. Russell, in his 25th season, has 485 victories in his career.

— Jeff Collins / Collins Photography

December 22, 2022 - 11:31 AM

Basketball Across Minnesota: In his 25th season at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Jim Russell has racked up victories and built deep connections with his players.

70 points in one game: Mahtomedi native Brody Fox on a scoring spree at UW-Stout

Brody Fox (holding sign) celebrated with his Wisconsin-Stout teammates after scoring 70 points at Greenville (Ill.) on Nov. 18.
Brody Fox (holding sign) celebrated with his Wisconsin-Stout teammates after scoring 70 points at Greenville (Ill.) on Nov. 18.

— Courtesy of Wisconsin-Stout

December 15, 2022 - 10:02 PM

Basketball Across Minnesota: Fox, brother of injured Gophers forward Parker Fox, leads NCAA Division III in scoring with 30 points per game for Wisconsin-Stout.