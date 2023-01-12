Dr. Dish shoots for the stars, going from Minnesota garage to national impact
Basketball Across Minnesota: Doug Campbell teamed with former local standout Jefferson Mason to expand Dr. Dish beyond the company's Bloomington headquarters.
Four Minnesotans helping two Utah teams make serious noise in the Pac-12
Basketball Across Minnesota: Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson are members of Utah's first-ever top-10 women's team; Ben Carlson and Gabe Madsen helped the Utes men start 4-0 in the Pac-12.
St. Thomas already making its case as Minnesota's best Division I men's basketball team
Basketball Across Minnesota: How good are the Tommies? They're 11-5, including wins in their first two Summit League games. And despite being only two years removed from D-III, the debate is on over whether they'd beat the Gophers.
8,000-mile journey leads to 485 coaching wins — and counting
Basketball Across Minnesota: In his 25th season at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Jim Russell has racked up victories and built deep connections with his players.
70 points in one game: Mahtomedi native Brody Fox on a scoring spree at UW-Stout
Basketball Across Minnesota: Fox, brother of injured Gophers forward Parker Fox, leads NCAA Division III in scoring with 30 points per game for Wisconsin-Stout.