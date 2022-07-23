When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Inductees: Former Twins Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva and David Ortiz, plus posthumous electees Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and Buck O'Neil. Kaat, Oliva, Fowler, Hodges, Minoso and O'Neil were elected via the Era Committee process. Ortiz was elected by the Baseball Writers' Association of America in his first year on the ballot.

Broadcast info: MLB Network's live coverage will begin at 10 a.m., and it will re-air the ceremony at 7 p.m. Brian Kenny will be the master of ceremonies and be joined by contributors Harold Reynolds, Greg Amsinger, Pete Gammons, Bob Costas, Tom Verducci, and Jon Morosi. There also will be coverage via webcast at MLB.com and radio at Sirius XM Radio.

Twins in the Hall: Kaat, Oliva and Ortiz bring the number of Hall of Famers who have worn the Twins uniform to 12. The others are Harmon Killebrew (1961-74), Rod Carew (1967-78), Steve Carlton (1987-88), Kirby Puckett (1984-95), Dave Winfield (1993-94), Paul Molitor (1996-98), Bert Blyleven (1970-76, 1985-88), Jack Morris (1991) and Jim Thome (2010-11).

About the inductees

Kaat: Pitched for 25 seasons with the Senators, Twins (1961-73), White Sox, Phillies, Yankees and Cardinals, winning 283 games. Three-time 20-game winner, three-time All-Star, 16-time Gold Glove Award winner.

Oliva: Spent his entire career with the Twins (1962-76), winning three AL batting titles and finishing his career with a .304 batting average. Was the 1964 AL Rookie of the Year and was named an All-Star in eight straight seasons from 1964 to '71.

Ortiz: Played 20 seasons for the Twins (1997-2002) and Red Sox. A 10-time All-Star, Ortiz led the AL in RBI three times and finished his career with 541 home runs and 1,768 RBI. Won three World Series with the Red Sox.

Fowler (1858-1913): A pioneer in Black baseball, Fowler played professionally for nearly two decades and helped form the Page Fence Giants, one of the all-time great Black barnstorming teams.

Hodges (1924-1972): Played 18 seasons with the Dodgers and Mets from 1943 to '63. Topped the 20-homer mark in 11 straight seasons from 1949 to '59, drove in 100 or more runs each year from 1949to '55, played on two World Series champions and was manager of the 1969 World Series champion Mets.

Minoso (1923-2015): Starred in the Negro National League with the New York Cubans from 1946 to '48 before debuting with Cleveland in 1949. Nine-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner in left field.

O'Neil (1911-2006): Played, managed, coached, scouted and served as an executive for nearly eight decades. Beloved champion of the game. Helped establish the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City in 1990.