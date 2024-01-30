Still trying to make the whole world sing at age 80, Barry Manilow has confirmed his first Twin Cities concert in eight years. Like his last one, it will purportedly be his last time in town.

The '70s singer/songwriter behind "Mandy," "Copacabana," "I Write the Songs" and lots of other "Golden Girls"-themed playlist favorites will return to Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 2. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster at prices yet to be revealed.

The Friday night stop is being billed as "his last St. Paul concert ever," a tagline being used in the seven other cities announced for his tour Tuesday by Manilow's team. Other stops include: Green Bay, Wis., on July 29; Omaha on July 30; and Milwaukee on Aug. 3.

"It's been an incredible journey, and I'm grateful for all the love and support over the years," Manilow said in a statement promoting the tour.

Manilow's last performance at Xcel Center in 2016 was part of an outing dubbed the One Last Time Tour. The pop music hero from Brooklyn, N.Y., has regularly kept up appearances in Las Vegas in the interim in lieu of touring.