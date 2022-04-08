'Our Great National Parks'

When David Attenborough decides to retire from the nature documentary business, a former president is poised to take his place. Barack Obama is more than the narrator of this docuseries that looks at some of the world's most spectacular parks, using just the right combination of humor and awestruck wonder. Even the most dedicated couch potato may end up obtaining a passport. The wildlife scenes are beautifully shot and not nearly as graphic as some of the footage in similar shows. Set aside your political leanings and relish this nonpartisan adventure. Lands Wednesday, Netflix

'Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel'

Carmichael did a fine job last weekend hosting "Saturday Night Live," but his HBO specials are the best proof that he's the bravest, most fascinating stand-up in the business. His latest, shot earlier this year at New York's Blue Note Jazz Club, centers squarely on Carmichael's revelation that he's gay, a secret he had kept from even his closest friends and family members. It's not your typical yukfest — no one uses silence more effectively — but it could be the most moving hour of "comedy" since "Hannah Gadsby: Nanette." HBO Max

2022 CMT Music Awards

The Judds just can't quit each other. Naomi and Wynonna are set to reunite (again) for this country fest, in part to celebrate their recent induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The live program will capture performances from Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town and many others on landmark stages across Nashville. 7 p.m. Monday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'Sherlock'

It's been more than five years since we've gotten a new episode of this top-notch take on Arthur Conan Doyle's famous sleuth — and there's no indication that Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman will be reuniting in the immediate future. Fortunately, the classic episodes are even better the second time around. All four seasons are now free — as long as you can deduce how to sign up for Crackle.

'Rat in the Kitchen'

This may smell like a show for foodies, but it's more of a detective series in which the chefs must figure out which of their fellow contestants is trying to sabotage dinner. Four-star comic Natasha Leggero is on hand, but co-host Ludo Lefebvre's dry wit delivers the biggest laughs. 8 p.m. Thursdays, TBS