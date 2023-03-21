Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Marney Gellner, Lynx play-by-play announcer and Timberwolves studio host at Bally Sports North, has breast cancer.

The 49-year-old broadcaster shared the news Tuesday on KFAN's "The Power Trip" morning show.

Gellner said she got the diagnosis three weeks ago during her yearly mammogram exam. The cancer is not invasive. She told the "Power Trip" hosts that she will have a lumpectomy in two weeks. That will be followed by radiation and medication.

"I'm going to be fine. They caught it very early." she said. "It's the best of the bad."

Gellner said she felt an obligation to share the news in hopes that other women will schedule their annual mammograms.

"I don't really want to talk about this," she said. "But I feel like it would be so selfish of me and irresponsible of me if I didn't use this platform when I could use it for good."

Well wishes started popping up on social media shortly after her announcement.

"You kick ass at everything else, Marney Gellner," wrote former Twins pitcher Glen Perkins. "I guess it's time to add cancer to that list as well."

Before shifting into the studio, Gellner was a sidelines reporter for the Timberwolves.