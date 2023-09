Balloon release for Aniya Allen

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Family and loved ones of Aniya Allen released balloons at her grave site in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 to mark what would have been her ninth birthday. Allen was killed by a stray bullet when she was six years old while inside a car near the intersection of North 36th Street and Penn Avenue in May of 2021. Her killer has not been found.