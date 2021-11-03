The Norway House (913 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., 612-871-2211, norwayhouse.org) is holding its seventh annual Gingerbread Wonderland — an eye-catching display of gingerbread houses — and wants you to be a part of it.

Grab that leftover Halloween candy and start constructing. Gingerbread architects with a competitive streak can drop off their creations between Nov. 9 and Nov. 19 for judging in the following categories: Best of Minnesota, Best Kids (age 8 and under), Best Kids (ages 9-16), Most Creative, Most "Koselig" (Cozy), Best Amateur and Best Professional Baker. If the gingerbread inspiration hits after the deadline, no worries. Drop off submissions anytime and still be a part of the exhibit and eligible for the People's Choice Award. (Voting for the People's Choice Award ends Dec. 22.)

For rules and more information — and rock-solid gingerbread and icing recipes — go to norwayhouse.org. Winners will be announced Dec. 12, which happens to be National Gingerbread House Day.

If you're more of an observer than a baker, visit the exhibit between Nov. 23 and Dec. 31. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon. and Wed.-Sat., and noon to 4 p.m. Tue. Cost is $7; $5 for members, seniors and veterans; ages 12 and under are free.

Celebrating Porterfest

It's Porterfest time at St. Paul Brewing (688 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, 651-698-1945), with a different variety of the brewery's porter featured each week through the end of the year.

On tap the first two weeks is Grand Design s'mores porter and Mystic Rhythm raspberry porter. Each will be served with a treat (just the first pint). And if you earn six punches on your Porterfest card — one punch for each new porter tried — you'll get a free beanie. Prefer to enjoy your porter at home? Crowler preorders are available, too. For more information about all things Porterfest, go to stpaulbrewing.com.

St. Paul Brewing is open Tue.-Thu. from 4 to 10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sun. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Festival of lights at Midtown

Midtown Global Market (920 E. Lake St., Mpls., midtownglobalmarket.org) is celebrating Diwali — the Hindu Festival of Lights — on Nov. 6 from noon to 2 p.m. There will be family-friendly entertainment (craft tables, henna artists and dance performances) and Hot Indian is offering a free side with the purchase of any bowl or roll. Can't make it? Hot Indian's take-home rice bowl kit is available for $30; order by Nov. 4 at exploretock.com/hotindianfoods.

Meet the author

Meet chef and author Amalia Moreno-Damgaard at a cooking, conversation and book-signing event Nov. 11 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Lynhall (2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.). Moreno-Damgaard's second book, "Amalia's Mesoamerican Table," highlights the history and cuisine of Latin America. Tickets are $55; reserve one at bit.ly/2ZObC1O.