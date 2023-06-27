The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued yet another warning of bad air quality across this state, this time until midnight Thursday.

Expect more as the summer continues. Smoky skies across Minnesota are likely to be a regular occurrence all summer, as large wildfires continue to burn in Canada and send smoke south into the U.S.

So far, the agency has warned Minnesota residents about poor air from smoke or ozone for 26 days in 2023.

