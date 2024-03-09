Law enforcement officers are investigating a terroristic threat sent Saturday to an Edina High School teacher.

According to city spokeswoman Jennifer Bennerotte, the teacher received an email containing the threat Saturday morning. School officials called the Edina police, who evacuated the high school and searched the grounds with K9 units.

By 11:30 a.m., police reported the property was safe and there seemed to be no threat to the public. But police planned to patrol the area around the school Saturday "in an abundance of caution."

Anyone with information was asked to share it with school officials. In her news release, Bennerotte said similar emails have been sent to staffers at other metro area schools.

"Student and staff safety is our first priority, and we take threats extremely seriously," Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley said in a message to the community. "In the coming days, if you become aware of concerning behavior or threats in digital spaces like social media, emails or group chats, please share that information with your student's teacher or a member of our administrative team."



