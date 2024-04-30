Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Mechanical failure combined with poor weather may explain why a plane crashed early Monday in the northern Minnesota city of Clearbrook, Minn., authorities said.

First responders found the pilot and lone occupant of the single-engine Cessna 172 outside the plane when they arrived on the scene about 1:30 a.m., said Ryan Solee, chief of the Clearbook-Gonvick Police Department.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, N.D. The pilot's condition was not immediately available, Solee said.

Early indications are the pilot experienced a mechanical failure prior to the crash, Solee said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Clearbrook is about two hours northeast of the Fargo-Moorhead area.