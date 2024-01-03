Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The man who was lying in the road when he was struck by a passing vehicle early Tuesday in Blaine and died has been identified as James Sachs.

Authorities released the name of the 42-year-old Blaine resident on Wednesday, but continued to investigate his death.

Police were called to the area just east of 109th Avenue NE. and Hwy. 65 about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a person lying in the road. Shortly after, authorities got another 911 call from a driver who reported that he may have struck a person lying in the road, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Sachs was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters.

The driver who hit Sachs, identified as 64-year-old Sead Gluhic of Blaine, has cooperated with authorities, Peters said.

Anybody who saw anything around the time of the incident on Tuesday morning is asked to call authorities at 763-427-1212.