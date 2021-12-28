Authorities have identified the three people who were found dead in a Fridley residence more than a month ago, but they have yet to disclose any of the circumstances leading up to their deaths.

The three were located on Nov. 24 in a home in the 5900 block of NE. 7th Street were identified by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office as: Dane A. Krause, 35; Nicole M. Green, 34; and Robert M. Sowada, 36. All were from Fridley.

So far, all that the Sheriff's Office has revealed came in a statement that read in part, "Early indications show no obvious signs of trauma and there is no threat to the public."

On Monday, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters said, "The investigation is still open and active, so unfortunately I do not have any other updates to share at this time."

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, which handled the autopsies, has yet to publicize any information about deaths.