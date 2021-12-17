Authorities have identified a woman who was fatally shot over the weekend in north Minneapolis.

Shantiasia N. Tardani, 20, of Muskegon, Mich., was shot about 3:30 a.m. and found with a wounded man in a vehicle in the 4400 block of N. Bryant Avenue.

Police said that multiple ShotSpotter notifications sent them to the scene, where the woman was declared dead.

Minneapolis police said in a news release that the woman died at the scene while a 911 caller told dispatchers that he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have yet to announce any arrests or address a possible motive.

Tardani's death is among the city's 94 homicides this year, according to a Star Tribune database.