Authorities have released the names of two men killed in a plane crash Saturday morning in Afton.

William Moore, 85, of White Bear Lake, and Mitchell Zahler, 68, of Baytown Township, died when the small plane they were in went down and burst into flames about 9:45 a.m. on the 15000 block of S. Afton Hills Boulevard, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office said.

First responders from Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department put out the fire and found the victims in the wreckage of the 1948 fixed-wing single-engine Globe GC18 that had crashed near a garage in the yard of a residence, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday continued to investigate what might have led to the crash and to look at factors that might have contributed, said Laura Perkins, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

No other details were available on Monday.




