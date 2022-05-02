Theodore J. Collins, 37, of Minneapolis was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday morning on the city's north side.

Collins was killed in the 2400 block of N. Emerson Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police arrested a man as he fled the scene, and a woman also was taken into custody. Officers seized guns from both of them. Charges have yet to be filed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police have not given a possible motive for the shooting.

There have been 32 homicides in Minneapolis this year, including 14 in April — with 11 in the last half of the month alone, according to a Star Tribune database.

The city had 25 homicides by this time in 2021, a year that ended with 97 killings, matching a record set in 1995.