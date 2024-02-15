Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man fatally shot in north Minneapolis on Valentine's Day morning has been identified as Samuel Yeager, Jr.

Yeager, 47, died after being shot just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of West Broadway and Emerson Avenue N. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide and listed the cause of death as "multiple gunshot wounds."

Officers responding to the scene performed life-saving efforts, but Yeager died at the scene, police said.

No one has been arrested and the case remains "a very open and active investigation," said police department spokesman Aaron Rose.

Police have not released any other details.