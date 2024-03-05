Police in Hudson, Wis. have released the name of a man found dead over the weekend in the St. Croix River.

Authorities say Anders Engstrom, 34, of Hudson, likely died of a freshwater drowning resulting from an accident, and that foul play was not suspected to have played a role in his death, Police Chief Geoffrey Williams said in a news release.

Officers were called to Lake Front Park south of Dike Road at about 8:25 a.m. Saturday on a report of a body in the water. Teams from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, the St. Croix County Medical Examiner's Office, the Hudson Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are assisting with the investigation.

"We do not believe there are any threats or danger to the community as a result of the incident," Williams said.



