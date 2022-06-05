Maya Hansen and Mariah Nguyen scored first-half goals, MacKenzie Langdok scored soon after halftime and Minnesota Aurora FC stayed unbeaten in its inaugural season of women's soccer with a 3-2 victory over the host St. Louis Lions on Sunday.
The victory puts the Aurora at the top of the Heartland Division standings at 2-0-1. The team returns for its second home game vs. Chicago City SC on Friday at TCO Stadium in Eagan.
Chloe Netzel scored in each half for St. Louis.
- Gophers wrestlers Michial Foy and Aaron Nagao won their brackets at the U23 world team trials in Geneva, Ohio, over the weekend to qualify for the world championships Oct. 17-23 in Pontevedra, Spain. Foy won the gold at 87 kilograms, while Nagao beat Gophers teammate Jake Gliva in the best-of-three finals at 61 kg.
- Stephen Fulton stayed undefeated with a 12-round unanimous decision victory over challenger Danny Roman in a super bantamweight title fight on Saturday night at the Minneapolis Armory. Fulton (21-0, eight KOs) appeared to be in control most of the night against Roman (28-4-1, 10 KOs), awith the judges scoring it 119-109, 120-108 and 120-108.