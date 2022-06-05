Maya Hansen and Mariah Nguyen scored first-half goals, MacKenzie Langdok scored soon after halftime and Minnesota Aurora FC stayed unbeaten in its inaugural season of women's soccer with a 3-2 victory over the host St. Louis Lions on Sunday.

The victory puts the Aurora at the top of the Heartland Division standings at 2-0-1. The team returns for its second home game vs. Chicago City SC on Friday at TCO Stadium in Eagan.

Chloe Netzel scored in each half for St. Louis.

