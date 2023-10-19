Twenty-one people could be spared imminent eviction over utility fees, after the state Attorney General's office filed a civil enforcement lawsuit against a Utah-based property management company and filed an emergency motion to halt evictions.

The Attorney General's suit alleged the company, Investment Property Group, illegally charged "exorbitant" utility fees to thousands of renters at the company's 34 Minnesota properties, including six in Minneapolis and four in Hopkins.

"It's tough enough for low-income renters to afford their lives," Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement. "When landlords charge them illegal, extra fees they never agreed to pay, then try to evict them when they don't pay those illegal fees, I will step in to stop it."

The civil enforcement suit, filed Thursday in Hennepin County District Court, alleges that Investment Property Group started charging utility fees without proper disclosure about the charges or local utility assistance.

"IPG did not comply with any of the legal disclosure requirements when charging its tenants for its buildings' electrical and gas utility usage and in fact began charging them in the middle of tenants' leases," a statement from the Attorney General's Office said.

Investment Property Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday, but the company has said previously that it believes its charges are lawful.