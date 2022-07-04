Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he tested positive for COVID, the second time this year that he's contracted the virus.

"I tested positive for Covid this morning," Ellison tweeted on Monday. "I'm feeling fine and grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted."

Back in January, Ellison revealed that he had tested positive for COVID after a trip abroad. He said at the time that his symptoms were no worse than a mild cold.

Ellison's mother, Clida, died from complications of COVID-19 back in April 2020.

Ellison tweeted on Monday that he would be "isolating and working from home" this week and that he's "already looking forward to next year's 4th of July events."

Ellison, 58, is a former six-term congressman from Minneapolis. A Democrat, he is running this year for his second term as state attorney general.