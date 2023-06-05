At least six people, including several minors, are hospitalized after a vehicle attempting to evade police crashed into a north Minneapolis bus stop Monday afternoon.

A silver Kia with several juvenile passengers struck another SUV on Olson Memorial Highway and Penn Ave, then slammed into a Metro Transit bus shelter around noon.

A Minneapolis police spokesman confirmed that their agency, along with Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, began pursuing the Kia shortly before the crash, which injured five to seven people. But he declined to say what initiated the police pursuit or provide further details about the incident. The conditions of those injured were not immediately available.

Aerial photos and video from the scene posted by KARE-11 show the twisted wreckage of the bus shelter with metal debris scattered for half a block. The silver Kia's hood was folded in and the entire left side smashed.

Three hours later, Metro Transit workers arrived with heavy machinery to tear down the shelter's remains and sweep away shards of broken glass.

A Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy first spotted the distinctive looking silver Kia with black wheels on the Northside — hours after a vehicle matching that description was tied to an armed robbery and two attempted carjackings in south Minneapolis, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

MPD joined the pursuit, which wound through some residential neighborhoods and part of Theodore Wirth Parkway at speeds reaching 60 mph, before the Kia ultimately turned into an incoming SUV and careened into the bus station. One teen attempted to flee on foot and at least four others were treated for non-critical injuries, before being taken into custody, the source said.

At least one man waiting at the bus stop was also injured, while the driver of the uninvolved SUV appeared unhurt.

The crash comes just one month after Chief Brian O'Hara moved to relax the department's pursuit policy to allow officers to chase fleeing suspects involved in certain firearm-related offenses, a change he says is meant to curb gun violence in the city.

However, a chase would have been permitted for someone suspected of armed robberies under the previous policy.

It's not yet clear how long officers had been chasing the vehicle before it lost control.

This is a developing story and will be updated.