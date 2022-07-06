Minnesota is rapidly approaching one million applicants to the state's hero pay program for frontline workers, blowing past original estimates of how many people might sign up and potentially shrinking the size of bonus checks each worker will get.

Gov. Tim Walz said the state has received more than 901,000 applications from Minnesotans seeking a piece of the $500 million pool for those who worked in person during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That number is expected to grow with more than two weeks to go until the application period closes on July 22.

"These workers went [to work] every single day to protect us, to serve, to help feed us, to take care of our children, take care of our parents," Walz said Wednesday. "This effort to get this hero pay — while it's real, it's tangible and puts money back in the hands of folks — it's also symbolic of protection of workers."

Lawmakers struck an agreement on bonus checks for frontline workers in April, estimating at the time that 667,000 workers might qualify and apply. Each worker would get a check for $750, based on the applications from a group of that size — though lawmakers noted the checks could grow or shrink depending on the total pool of applicants.

The state has been flooded with interest since opening the application period in June. Not everyone who applies will meet the eligibility requirements, but Walz still anticipates the pool could be larger than state officials originally anticipated.

"We advocated to put more into this to make a difference," said Walz, who noted that Democrats pushed for $1 billion for frontline workers before compromising at half that figure with Senate Republicans.

State officials wouldn't say how many of the more than 900,000 applications they've received were from ineligible individuals. Eligible workers include those in health care — including long-term care and home care — the courts, child care, public schools, retail, food services, public transit and manufacturing.

There are income limits and a requirement to have logged at least 120 hours of in-person work with people outside of home between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

Applicants will find out after July 22 if they're deemed ineligible by the state, and will have a 15-day period to appeal. The state will process all the appeals and determine the final number of eligible workers, as well as the total for each check. The $500 million will be divided equally among all the eligible workers who apply.

"We've got tons of people out there that consider themselves to be an essential worker," said Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope, one of the sponsors of the frontline worker bill. "Now we will let the process work through and we're going to see where folks are, at the end of it."

Despite the already high interest in the program, Walz, legislators and frontline workers are encouraging more Minnesotans to apply before the application period closes. Tool kits and and frequently asked questions about the program have been translated into multiple languages.

The application can only be submitted online, so the state Department of Labor and Industry is directing people to use public access computers at libraries or legal kiosks around Minnesota. The department has also taken walk-ins on state computers for people trying to apply.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said they know eligible workers remain out there who should apply to get money "for putting into savings, to purchase new school clothes, to fill up the gas tank or put towards the rent."