The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport truly wants to put the "public" back in public art. That's why Los Angeles-based artist Kipp Kobayashi, who will install a two-story sculpture in the Concourse G Rotunda in Terminal 1 next year, will be in town this weekend and next month to get locals' input.

As an artist, Kobayashi is interested in human interactions in public environments. This weekend during Pride festivities, he will ask willing individuals to share what three beloved items they would take with them on an imaginary journey. Those who wish to contribute will be directed to https://airportfoundation.org/about-us/artsmsp/3-treasures/

"I believe that our cherished possessions reveal profound aspects of our identity — symbols of our experiences, relationships, and significant moments in our lives," Kobayashi said. "They serve as reminders of the places we've explored, the people we've encountered, and become indelible memories we hold dear."

The L.A.-based artist has artworks in the Getty Museum, Fort Worth Meacham International Airport, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Eugene Airport in Oregon, to name a few.

Share your ideas with Kobayashi at the following events this weekend and next month:

Friday 6-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m, Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Twin Cities Pride at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden (Booth EA13), 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis

Monday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Concourse G Rotunda at MSP Terminal 1, Concourse G, 4300 Glumack Dr., St. Paul

July 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., July 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Wings of the North AirExpo, Flying Cloud Airport, 10110 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie

July 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Concourse G Rotunda at MSP Terminal 1, Concourse G, 4300 Glumack Dr., St. Paul

Anyone can submit their ideas before Sept. 4 using the online form. The sculpture is slated to be installed in early 2024.

MSP Airport held a similar process for artist Jen Lewin's 29-foot-tall sculpture "Aurora" in the airport's baggage claim area and stretching up through Arrivals and Departures. "Aurora" uses thousands of twinkling lights and heat-map-tracking cameras to reflect visitors' movements. She held multiple workshops with the public in 2018. Although the project was delayed because of COVID-19, installation wrapped in March 2021.

Kobayashi's project is one of 16 public artworks to be commissioned for the airport in the past three years.

According to the Metropolitan Airports Commission, MSP surpassed 31.2 million passengers in 2022 — 24% more people than the previous year.