County highway workers came upon a homicide victim's remains in a plastic tote that was abandoned along the southern shoreline of Lake Mille Lacs, officials said.

The maintenance workers made the discovery shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday north of Onamia in the 14200 block of Twilight Road, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office said.

A 21-year-old man from nearby Isle was arrested later Tuesday in connection with the discovery, Sheriff Kyle Burton said. Charges may be filed by the end of the week, the sheriff said. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The victim is a 25-year-old man who lived in the Isle area of the county, Burton said Wednesday. The sheriff said he will release the victim's name once it has been confirmed by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka County.

The workers told investigators they initially attempted to remove the 3½-foot-long tote from a ditch as part of their routine responsibilities.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine how the man died. Burton did say "this appears to be a recent homicide."

Burton added that law enforcement searched "throughout the night and into the morning" for evidence in two locations in the county, an apartment in Isle and in a trailer in north Kathio Township.

Neither location belongs to the man in jail, but "he is known to frequent both places," the sheriff said.

"This investigation is still very active with many moving pieces," Burton said. "We have no indication at this point that this was a random act of violence, and we believe there to be a connection between [the man under arrest] and our victim."

Joining the Sheriff's Office in the investigation are the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police.