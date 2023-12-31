Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Raheem Anthony had 17 points to lead host St. Thomas to a 77-56 victory over Kansas City on Sunday.

Anthony was five of 12 shooting, including 1-for-3 from three-point range, and went 6-for-8 from the line for the Tommies (10-5). Kendall Blue scored 15 points, shooting 5-for-10 from the field and 5-for-6 from the line. Drake Dobbs had 14 points and shot 5-for-10 from the field.

Babacar Diallo led the Kangaroos (6-9) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds. Yulian Ramirez-Montero added nine points. Allen David Mukeba Jr. had six points.

