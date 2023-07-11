Anthony Edwards didn't get a chance to play in the NBA summer league after the Timberwolves made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 — COVID-19 wiped out that opportunity.

Three years later he returned to Las Vegas to celebrate the success of that fateful pick.

Sitting alongside President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and coach Chris Finch with owner Glen Taylor in attendance on Monday night in Las Vegas, Edwards took part in a news conference announcing his newly signed five-year contract extension that could eventually be worth somewhere around $217 million or $260 million.

The Wolves were in the middle of a summer league contest with Utah when the presser started, but the celebration was happening off the court.

"I've been around the NBA a long time, and your spirit and how good a kid you are, and how good a person you are — it's reflective of a lot of people in this room, not just you," Connelly said to Edwards. "You have a great support system, and you're a joy to be around. The best basketball is in front of you."

Connelly was talking about Edwards' friends and family, but when it comes to the contract Edwards said whatever success he has will be built with the organization.

"I think the most exciting thing is we're young," he said. "We'll get a lot better. And we've got a great coach, a great GM. We trust these guys. As long as they trust us, we're going to make it happen."

When asked about fans expectations, Edwards added, "I think they've got faith in my whole team. We've got a great group of guys, man. We're going to get better, a lot better, this summer. They've got faith in all of us. It's not just me, I can't do it by myself. It's all of us. We're a collective group."

On the court, the Wolves lost to the Jazz 108-96. Second-round draft pick Leonard Miller had another solid showing — posting 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting to go along with five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Josh Minott added 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Despite the loss on Monday night, the future looked bright for Minnesota.