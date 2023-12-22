Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis played on while teammate LeBron James didn't in the Timberwolves' 118-111 victory before 18,024 fans Thursday night at Target Center.

The Wolves turned a four-point lead after three quarters into a seven-point victory.

The Wolves led by as many as 11 points with as little as 4:38 remaining on a night when Anthony Edwards scored 27 points and had seven rebounds and five assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and six rebounds while fellow starters Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley also scored in double figures.

The Wolves have won 10 of their past 12 games and are now 12-1 at home this season.

While James watched from the bench, former Timberwolves Taurean Prince, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt returned to Target Center.

James and Davis were listed as questionable for Wednesday's game at Chicago, but both played in a 124-108 loss.

Davis started, played 39 minutes and scored 31 points on 11-for-20 shooting from the field despite being listed as questionable before the game because of a left ankle sprain and bone bruise.

James, though, was scratched because of left ankle tendinitis after he played 37 minutes in Chicago and came within an assist of a triple-double on a 25-point, 10-rebound, nine-assist night against the Bulls.

The best look the sellout Target Center crowd received of James was when he walked across the court wearing a knit cap and sweater to see about teammate Rui Hachimura, who fell hard underneath the basket at the far end from James and the Lakers.

A video review of the play on which Hachimura was injured was ruled a flagrant foul on Wolves forward Naz Reid with 34.8 seconds left in the third quarter.

Hachimura made one of two ensuing free throws, but Reid ended the quarter with a three-pointer in the final five seconds and the Wolves led 87-82.

From there, the Wolves held off the Lakers with a 31-28 fourth quarter to finish a night in which the franchise welcomed back former Wolves center Randy Breuer as part of its alumni program.

Before the game, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was asked if James' absence was a new issue or does it stem from a previous lower left leg injury.

"It probably stems from 21 years of frequent-flyer miles," Ham said, referring to the length of James' career.

The Lakers return to Minnesota next week already, for James' 39th birthday on Dec. 30.

On Thursday without him, Davis helped the Lakers build an early 12-5 lead against a Wolves team that also had played the night before. The Wolves did so in a 127-113 loss at Philadelphia, where 76ers big man Joel Embiid scored 51 points.

The Wolves rallied three times to tie the score midway through the first quarter before they used a 7-0 run that helped them build a seven-point lead three separate times. Prince last-second, forced three-point brought the Lakers were 36-32 before Prince blew a kiss to the cross as the quarter ended.

Prince, Russell and Vanderbilt all played for the Wolves for varying times in recent years, each in their way a part of a franchise that has built to this season's 20-6 start.

"It's always nice to have conversations with these guys, check in with them," Wolves coach Chris Finch said. "We follow what they're doing every night."

Prince went 2-for-2 on threes before halftime, including a desperate one just before half's end. He offered another gesture toward the sellout crowd before his Lakers went into intermission trailing just 63-59 after the Wolves had led by as many as nine points.

"We loved him," Finch said. "He was so professional. He was really good with a young crew. He had great insight in the film room, brought energy positively, connected with the guys. He and Ant [Edwards] had a great relationship when Ant first got here, a good vet for him.

"It was a tough one to see him go because he was really great. When things first started to get around here, he was instrumental in that second unit's identity. He took pride in that and that was important for us."