In a year that has already ranks as one of the snowiest on record, more is on the way.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch stretching from southwest Minnesota through the metro area into northeastern Minnesota. Between 4 and 7 inches of moisture-laden snow could fall in an area from Redwood Falls to Mankato to the Twin Cities to Duluth from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, the Weather Service said.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the Weather Service said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute."

Blizzard conditions are possible across south-central Minnesota where winds gusting as high as 50 mph will lead to widespread blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility and bring down trees, the Weather Service said.

Areas from Hinckley to Moose Lake to Duluth could pick up 6 to 12 inches of snow, the Weather Service said.

Precipitation will start off as rain Thursday morning but will turn to heavy snow falling at up to an inch an hour by the afternoon, the Weather Service said.

Anything that falls will add to season totals that have already landed the Twin Cities, Duluth and St. Cloud on their respective lists of top-10 seasonal snowfall totals. Through Sunday, the Twin Cities was sitting at No. 8 with 80.3 inches for the season.

Duluth was sitting at No. 7 with 116.4 inches through Sunday. St. Cloud, too, was at No. 7 on its list with 74 inches for the season through Sunday.

In Duluth, a large portion of the Miller Hill Mall's roof collapsed Tuesday morning, spilling a hill of snow, structural supports, wires and ceiling tiles onto a concourse at the 50-year-old shopping center. No injuries were reported.

Before the collapse, a crew was on the roof clearing off the most recent snowfall. They had cordoned off the concourse beneath them while they worked and reportedly stopped and evacuated when they heard "popping sounds."

A cold weekend on tap

The St. Patrick's Day weekend will look like winter and feel like it, too. After a high in the 40s Wednesday, the front responsible for Thursday's precipitation will drop the temperatures in the metro area into the 20s for highs on Friday and Saturday with lows in the teens and single digits by Saturday night.

"Temperatures will be more similar to January or early February than mid-March this weekend," the Weather Service said.

A warmup might begin Monday as temperatures warm into the 30s, the weather service said.