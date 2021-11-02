Voters in the Anoka-Hennepin School District on Tuesday agreed to extend two levies that won't increase taxes, while rejecting a third ballot question that would have raised taxes.

More than 60% of voters approved the first ballot question that will allow the state's largest school district to maintain current class sizes, staffing levels, transportation services and elective programs. The levy represents 9.3% of the district's operating budget.

A second ballot question also won approval, with nearly 61% of voters saying yes to funding for technology such as computers, audio-enhanced classrooms and broadband infrastructure. But nearly 55% of voters turned down a request for extra money to continue mental health and social-emotional resources for students and academic support for underachieving students. The measure would have increased taxes by $10 on a home valued at $250,000.

Matt Audette won the Fourth District school board race over Dave Dirkswager, husband of incumbent Anna Dirkswager who chose not to seek re-election. Audette, who opposes masks in school and vowed to keep critical race theory out of the curriculum, captured 67% of the vote.

In the Sixth District, incumbent Jeff Simon was re-elected with a 58% of the votes over Jill Bornes. Kacy Deschene defeated Bill Harvey in the race for the Third District seat.

Voters in the Fridley School District narrowly turned down a request for $11 million to expand two elementary schools to house fifth-grade students. Nikki Auna, Ross Meisner and Avonna Starck won school board seats.

Spring Lake Park voters elected Melody Skelly, Michael Kreun, Sam Villella and Allie Schmidt to the school board.

Dave Bartholomay, who was unopposed, won another term as mayor in Circle Pines, while Dean Goldberg and Jennifer Rauner captured seats on the City Council.

In Lino Lakes, Rob Rafferty was reelected mayor and Tony Cavegn and Dale Stoesz were re-elected to the City Council.

Tim Harlow