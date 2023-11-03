Rhonda Sivarajah who has served as Anoka County administrator for the past four years, announced last week that she is retiring. Her last day of work will be Dec. 27.

Sivarajah began her service in Anoka County in 1990 administering public assistance programs in the Economic Assistance Department. She was worked as managed care liaison overseeing the implementation of the Prepaid Medical Assistance Program and was later promoted to income maintenance supervisor in the Human Services Department.

Sivarajah was elected to the County Board in 2002 and represented the Sixth District for 16 years. She led the charge to add the Pledge of Allegiance to the beginning of County Board meetings, and served as the board chair from 2010-2019.

In 2019, when former County Administrator Jerry Soma retired, Sivarajah was the top-scoring candidate of those who applied and was appointed to the position.

"When I started with the county back in 1990, I told myself I was only going to be here for a few short years before I decided what I wanted to do in life," she said. "I quickly fell in love with the work environment and the camaraderie that existed — I was part of the Anoka County family and never looked back. I have been incredibly blessed to work with true public servants who have dedicated their careers to making a difference striving each day to do their best on behalf of the residents of Anoka County."