Former Hopkins guard Angelina Hammond has joined the Gophers women's basketball team as a preferred walk-on.

The 5-foot-11 Hammond has been plagued by knee injuries in her career. After committing to Siena, she redshirted after a knee injury. She moved to Southeastern University the following year, appearing in 14 games over two seasons before moving again to Miami Dade College, where she averaged 7.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this past season.

Hammond was a three-time all-conference selection during her career at Hopkins High School. She is the fifth addition to the Gophers roster, following Isabelle Gradwell (a transfer from Cleveland State), Aminata Zie (Western Nebraska Community College), Mi'Cole Cayton (Nebraska) and Destinee Oberg (Arkansas).

They join returning players Katie Borowicz, Rose Micheaux and Maggie Czinano and the incoming recruiting class of Mara Braun, Mallory Heyer, Nia Holloway and Amaya Battle, bringing the roster to 12 players.