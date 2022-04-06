Jan. 10

St. Paul police respond to a 911 call where 38-year-old Otis Elder is found with a fatal gunshot wound to the back outside a music recording studio in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood.Surveillance footage showed two teenagers running toward a Mercedes after robbing Elder before speeding away down Interstate 94. Traffic cameras tracked the stolen vehicle to the Bolero Flats apartment complex in downtown Minneapolis. The SUV was tied to at least three prior armed robberies in the Twin Cities.

Jan. 21

A University of Minnesota police officer found the Mercedes abandoned in a downtown parking ramp. They towed it to the St. Paul Police impound lot, where forensic analysts pulled latent fingerprints matching those of 17-year-old Mekhi Speed and 16-year-old Feysal J. Ali. (Both have since been charged in connection with Elder's death.)

Investigators also reviewed video obtained from Bolero Flats, which showed the SUV entering the ramp shortly after the murder. Two teenagers walk inside the building — wearing the same clothing observed on the suspects at the crime scene. Apartment managers identify one of the boys as Speed, who lives with his mother in Unit #1402. However, Speed has previously requested a key to Unit #701, where his older brother lives with his girlfriend.

Jan. 31

8:43 a.m.: St. Paul Sgt. Daniel Zebro applies for a standard knock-and-announce warrant to search Unit #701 of the Bolero Flats, which is approved by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill. Two subsequent warrants are filed for Units #1402 and #1403, with primary objectives of locating the murder suspects and preserving potential evidence in the case. St. Paul police asked that Minneapolis officers execute the search on their behalf, as is common when a suspect property is located outside city boundaries.

Feb. 1

6:35 a.m.: MPD Sgt. John Sysaath contacted St. Paul investigators to say that Minneapolis SWAT Teams would not assist unless the warrants were rewritten as "no-knock" warrants.

9:23 a.m.: A St. Paul sergeant calls back to say that their administration had signed off on a a predawn, no-knock entry — a tactic not used in their own city since 2016.

10:50 a.m.: Sysaath conducted reconnaissance at 1117 S. Marquette after receiving keys to apartments 1402, 1403 and 701. Sgt. Troy Carlson later claimed Sysaath saw the subjects of the warrant "in person" when they reconned the apartments.

1:20 p.m.: Cahill signs newly submitted no-knock warrants for all three apartments. The applications cite numerous concerns about the potential danger that Speed and his accomplices posed to officers in a raid..

Feb. 2

6 a.m.: Two Minneapolis Police Department SWAT Teams assigned to carry out the search warrants at Bolero Flats attend a briefing on the tactical plan. The officers were told they were to execute a "high-risk" search warrant in order to recover firearms and other evidence related to St. Paul homicide..

6:42 a.m.: Officers executed the warrants on apartments on the 14th floor without incident. None of the homicide suspects were found.

SWAT Team 1280 then took the elevators down to the 7th Floor to search apartment 701. This apartment belonged to Tatyana Henderson. She and her boyfriend Marlon Speed were sleeping in the bedroom, while Speed's cousin Amir Locke slept on the couch in the living room.

06:48:03: Officer Aaron Pearson quietly unlocked the door and backed away. Sgt. Sysaath, Sgt. Carlson, Officer Mark Hanneman, Officer Aaron Pearson, Officer Dominic Manelli, Officer Conan Hickey, Officer Nathan Sundberg, Officer Ryan Carrero and Sgt. John Biederman entered in that order. Each one announced, in overlapping shouts, "Police, search warrant," as they entered. Locke stirred beneath a blanket on the couch.

06:48:08-12: An officer yelled "Hands, hands." Hanneman also yelled, "Hands," while raising his gun and moving forward into the living room. Hanneman pointed his gun directly at Locke, who was still beneath the blanket. Locke rolled over, still covered by the blanket while holding a firearm pointed at the ground, his finger off the trigger.

6:48:13: Hanneman stated, "Show me your hands." Within the same second, he fired. Hanneman later recalled firing three gunshots in total. After the shots are fired, an officer said, "He's got a gun."

After the shots: Locke, still alive, fell to the floor on his side, moving. Hanneman jumped onto Locke's back and forced him on his stomach. Multiple officers pushed down on Locke and helped ziptie his hands behind his back.

The officers turned Locke over, showing multiple torso wounds. They then cut the flex cuffs off so a team of medics from the hallway could perform CPR. Locke did not have a pulse by that time.

Detainment of Speed and Henderson: Officers continued to clear the bedroom behind a closed door. They located Speed and Henderson in bed, ordered them to the ground, and ziptied their hands. Speed and Henderson later describe waking to the sounds of the SWAT team's entry, fearing it a break-in at first, and not realizing it was police until they entered the bedroom.

Officers carried Locke down to an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at HCMC.

The autopsy: The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later found five gunshot wounds on Locke: to his face, chest, shoulder and wrist.