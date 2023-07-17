Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Allina Health System is eliminating about 350 jobs as the Minneapolis-based operator of hospitals and clinics says it's facing unprecedented, industry-wide financial pressures.

The job reductions began Monday and most eliminated employees are not in caregiving roles, Allina said in a statement. They will be offered severance, health benefits and outplacement resources, the health system says.

Allina is one of the largest health care providers in the Twin Cities with more than 28,500 full- and part-time employees at the end of last year.

"Allina Health, like many health systems across the country, is facing unprecedented financial challenges," the health system said Monday in a statement. "Our focus remains on ensuring we remain a sustainable community asset for years to come."

In May, Allina reported a first-quarter operating loss of $101.6 million. The nonprofit group's chief financial officer said at the time the results reflected industry-wide problems with high labor costs and an inability to discharge patients to step-down facilities.

"Allina Health has been working for several months to return to financial sustainability," a spokeswoman said via e-mail. "Despite the cost-cutting measures Allina Health has already put in place and the great efforts of our teams, we have reached a critical point that requires us to take decisive action."

Allina operates 10 hospitals including Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis and United Hospital in St. Paul.