Finally. Five years after it opened, Allianz Field in St. Paul will play host to its first major concert.

No, it's not a reunion of the soccer-fan favorite Oasis, the British rock band, but rather a two-day EDM (electronic dance music) festival featuring Illenium and Kaskade inside the Loons soccer stadium.

Breakaway Minnesota 2024 will be presented June 28-29 from 4 to 11 p.m., it was announced Wednesday morning. Other artists scheduled include Slander, Knock 2, Isoxo, Caked Up, JKATZ, Spirit Motel and TimeTwoFly. SiriusXM's Bobby Hendrickson will be the host.

This is one of 10 Breakaway festivals scheduled this summer. Among the other venues are football's Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Minnesota is one of three new markets for Breakaway.

The inaugural Breakaway festivals were staged in 2013 in soccer stadiums in Dallas and Columbus, Ohio.

Breakaway Minnesota 2024 tickets — priced from $70 to $999, in various tiers from general admission to VIP — will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at universe.com.

Breakaway is the second major new Twin Cities music festival slated for this summer. Minnesota Yacht Club will showcase Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others, July 19-20 at St. Paul's Harriet Island, a familiar site for outdoor concerts.