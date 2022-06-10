A 30-year-old man with a history of evading capture by law enforcement was charged Friday with fatally shooting a man outside a residence in Minneapolis.

Dajohn Cortez Ramon Yarborough, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder and illegal weapons possession in connection with the shooting on April 2 of Darrell L. Sims II, 27, of Brooklyn Park.

Sims was shot in the chest shortly before 10 p.m. outside the front of of an apartment building in the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue, the charges read. He died about nine hours later at HCMC.

Sims has yet to be located, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Prison records show that he has skipped out at least six times while on supervised release for various offenses, most recently in January in connection with a drug conviction.

Yarborough's criminal history in Minnesota includes three convictions for drug dealing and one for assault.

According to the criminal complaint:

Witnesses told police they saw a man approach Sims outside the apartment building and start shooting. Apartment security video showed the shooter running from the scene.

Home video surveillance sent by a sheriff's deputy to a confidential informant led to Yarborough being identified as the gunman.

The complaint did not offer a motive for the shooting.