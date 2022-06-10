Alex Kirilloff hit a go-ahead two-run double with two out in the sixth inning, leading the Saints to their fifth victory in a row, 6-4 over the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night at CHS Field.

Jose Godoy hit a two-run homer and Jermaine Palacios added a solo shot for the Saints, who improved to 7-2 in June and pulled within a game of .500 at 28-29. Kirilloff, Godoy and Palacios each had two hits, and Kirilloff is now hitting .339 at Class AAA.

Twins righthander Josh Winder struggled in a rehab start, opening the game by giving up a home run to Andrew Stevenson. Ildemaro Vargas doubled, then scored one out later on a double by Jake Noll. Winder then loaded the bases by hitting one batter and walking another, but he struck out Lucius Fox and Adrian Sanchez to end his night.