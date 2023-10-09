Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

IMPACT PLAYER

Pablo López, Twins: The righthanded ace threw seven shutout innings at the defending world champions, striking out seven, giving up six hits, walking one and throwing 105 pitches.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 The Twins' losing streak on the road in postseason play before Sunday's victory.

2 Runs given up in the regular season by Twins reliever Brock Stewart, who gave up two Sunday. All four were on home runs by Houston.

63 Postseason RBI by Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, tied for third most in major league history.