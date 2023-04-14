Sand and gravel mining company Aggregate Industries has withdrawn a request for the city of Cottage Grove to annex some of its land near the east metro suburb.

The company, which recently has sought to expand, wanted Cottage Grove to annex 120 acres of its property, saying the city is more capable of providing needed services. The annexation request was filed with the city on March 16.

Aggregate Industries, a subsidiary of Holcim US, did not explain why it was withdrawing the request in a letter to the city administrator Tuesday, aside from saying the company had "made the decision to further evaluate our options."

"After careful consideration, Aggregate Industries has decided to withdraw its Petition for Annexation," General Manager Tom Schmit wrote in the letter.

"As you are aware Aggregate Industries is a longstanding member of the local community and we are proud to supply construction materials and services on projects throughout Cottage Grove and the greater Twin Cities' metropolitan area. We appreciate the Mayor, Council and staff's dedication and service to Cottage Grove and look forward to continuing our working relationship moving forward," the letter concluded.

The company's Larson Quarry in Grey Cloud Island Township has been in operation since the 1950s, providing sand and gravel for the construction of roads, bridges, commercial buildings and homes, Holcim spokeswoman Jacqueline Clark said in March.

A statement from Cottage Grove said the city considers the matter closed.

"We cannot speculate on their motives for withdrawal just like we could not speculate on their intentions for requesting annexation other than what they stated in their petition," read a statement from Cottage Grove City Administrator Jennifer Levitt.

The city was preparing to hold a public hearing on Wednesday to consider Holcim's request, and township officials said they planned to attend to present their objections. That hearing has been cancelled and no further action is scheduled, Levitt added.