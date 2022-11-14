WASHINGTON – Tom Emmer's ability to win a powerful House leadership role could rest on whether his fellow Republicans see the midterms as a success or a failure.

The Minnesotan who led the House GOP's campaign arm is running this week to become the coveted majority whip with Republicans favored to win back control of the chamber. Yet that power could come by a relatively small number of seats instead of the sizable wave of Republican wins the right had hoped to see.

"The bottom line is, we flipped the House and we're now going to be a check on Joe Biden and the Democrats' one party rule," Emmer told reporters the day after the election.

Emmer's bid to become the third highest ranking House GOP is the latest political move for the lawyer, former state legislator, governor candidate and radio talk-show host from Delano. But as legislators made their way back to Capitol Hill on Monday, control of the House had yet to officially be called.

"House Republicans were supposed to do far better than they did, and they failed," said Jim Manley, who is from Minnesota and was a top Democratic leadership staffer in the U.S. Senate. "One of the burdens of leadership is that you pay the price when you make a mistake."

Emmer's work running the National Republican Congressional Committee is framed by allies as an asset in his quest for whip, taking on the responsibility of counting votes, persuading members and gathering Republican support for legislation.

"He's worked tremendously hard for the last couple years to make sure we flip the House. and we did, we won," said Derrick Van Orden, an incoming Republican representative from Wisconsin who faced scrutiny during his campaign for being outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and has denied wrongdoing. "It's due a lot to Tom Emmer's efforts, and I think that should be rewarded."

But House Republicans' midterm performance has put a spotlight on Emmer's campaign role in the absence of a more sizable majority.

"If you fail at your job, you shouldn't get a promotion," said Republican strategist Ryan James Girdusky.

While Republicans have picked up enough competitive seats to give the GOP better odds than Democrats at controlling the House, the party also failed to win some closely watched swing district races in Michigan, Ohio and Virginia even amid economic concerns and Democratic President Joe Biden's approval rating struggles.

In Minnesota, the Emmer-led national campaign arm spent millions trying to oust Democratic Rep. Angie Craig in Minnesota, only to see her win by an even larger margin than in 2020.

"After the previous administration and January 6, I just think there's enough hesitancy by the voters and I think it probably undermined our ability to get more seats," said Nebraska Republican Rep. Don Bacon, who endorsed Emmer in the whip race.

Emmer maintained in a call with reporters the day after the election that Republicans captured "a lot of the low-hanging fruit" back in 2020 when under his watch the GOP won enough seats to make Democrats balance a narrow majority of their own even while Republican Donald Trump lost the White House.

"No one ever said this thing was going to be easy," Emmer told reporters. This year they were playing to win in Biden territory, he said, before staying on message over a question about the election results potentially impacting his chances at the whip role.

"We delivered," Emmer said.

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks and Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson are expected to compete with Emmer for the whip role in Tuesday's GOP leadership elections.

Concerns about Emmer emerged even before Election Day. He drew the public ire of Donald Trump Jr., though not the former president himself.

Right-wing firebrand Charlie Kirk has also called out Emmer, though how much those outside voices matter to the rank and file Republicans whose support the Minnesota lawmaker needs is unclear.

"We need mass firings in the GOP machine," Kirk, who has touted Banks, tweeted on Nov. 10. "Start with Tom Emmer and go from there."

Yet on Capitol Hill, Emmer has tangible support from some new and veteran members alike. To quibble about the margins is short sighted, said incoming GOP Rep. Mike Lawler, who ousted a Democrat in a New York race that may be a difference maker in House control.

"Loyalty's got to matter for something in this business," said Lawler, who is supporting Emmer. "You stick with the one who brought you to the dance."

Democrats maintained a thin hold on the Senate in the midterms, and House Republicans may also have to contend with the political ambitions of former President Donald Trump distracting from work on Capitol Hill.

And if Emmer does become whip, he and other leaders may face difficulties guiding the raucous party during major votes.

"I wouldn't wish this whip job on my worst enemy," said Manley, the former Senate Democratic staffer.