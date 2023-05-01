Fifty years after first performing on the former St. Paul Civic Center site, Aerosmith will play Xcel Energy Center one last time on a 2023 farewell tour with the Black Crowes for openers.

Boston's Rock & Roll Hall of Famers included a Nov. 13 date at the St. Paul hockey arena on a trek they're calling the Peace Out Tour, slated to kick off Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and continue into next year. Other Midwest dates include Omaha on Nov. 10 and Kansas City on Nov. 16.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with no presale options advertised nor any hint what prices might be.

Aerosmith put together a "breaking news" video to announce the tour featuring cameos from Ringo Starr, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Slash and Bill Burr — the point of which seems to be that this really will be the last rodeo for the hitmakers of "Sweet Emotion," "Walk This Way" and "Dream On."

"If you think we're joking: dream on," frontman Steven Tyler says in the clip.

Drummer Joey Kramer is already retired from the band's live gigs, citing health issues. Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford and bassist Tom Hamilton carried on without him for their Las Vegas residency last year.

Tyler was recently sued by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted and sexually battered her when she was a minor in the 1970s. The singer has denied the allegations.

Aerosmith first played the St. Paul Civic Center in 1973 and performed on the grounds many times after that, though the group's last time in the area was over in Minneapolis at Target Center back in 2012.

Also not seen in town for most of the 2010s, the Black Crowes returned to the Twin Cities with a very well-received performance last July outside Mystic Lake Casino, after brother bandleaders Chris and Rich Robinson patched up years of feuding.