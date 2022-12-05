Here come holidays parties, from the neighborhood open house to an in-person (finally!) work gathering to tighter-knit affairs with family and dear friends. Champagne will sparkle and festive music will play. Rock any of these occasions with glitter and shine using these looks as inspiration.
Bag of gold
Faux fur vest, $60; zara.com
Vince cashmere sweater, $395; nordstrom.com
Short, $40; zara.com
Iridescent ring, $25; tjmaxx.com
Madden Girl bag, $58, Steve Madden boot, $75; nordstromrack.com
Artwork: "Wellspring I" by Kelly O'Neal, habitationdesign.com
Shine this way
Derek Lam jumpsuit, $200; sequin top, $40; Marc Fisher heels, $38; all nordstromrack.com
Artwork: "Purple Majesty" by John Gerber, 9milegallery.com.
Purple majesty
Puffy coat, $40; geometric earrings, $25; nordstromrack.com
Sequined dress, $79; nordstrom.com
Artwork "Where's the Music?" by John Gerber, 9milegallery.com.
Work it
Faux fur sweater, $46; zara.com
St. John dress, $550; Panacea earrings, $15 Marc Jacobs bag, $99; BP. go-go boots, $60; all nordstromrack.com
Shape of elegance
Geometric dress, $90; fuchsia slack, $70; zara.com
Vince Camuto pink heel, $44; double necklaces, $20 each; nordstromrack.com
Artwork: "Spring Bloom" by John Gerber (left) and "Icelandic Glacier II" by Van Garrett; habitationdesign.com
Photographer: Sarah Dovolos, twjack.co; creative director/stylist: Barbara Schmidt, studiobstyle.com; hair and makeup artist: Allison Aubuchon, mooretalent.com; model: Anika Torgerson, arquetteagency.com; location: the District Edina, thedistrictedina.com.