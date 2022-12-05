Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Here come holidays parties, from the neighborhood open house to an in-person (finally!) work gathering to tighter-knit affairs with family and dear friends. Champagne will sparkle and festive music will play. Rock any of these occasions with glitter and shine using these looks as inspiration.

Bag of gold

Faux fur vest, $60; zara.com

Vince cashmere sweater, $395; nordstrom.com

Short, $40; zara.com

Iridescent ring, $25; tjmaxx.com

Madden Girl bag, $58, Steve Madden boot, $75; nordstromrack.com

Artwork: "Wellspring I" by Kelly O'Neal, habitationdesign.com

Shine this way

Derek Lam jumpsuit, $200; sequin top, $40; Marc Fisher heels, $38; all nordstromrack.com

Artwork: "Purple Majesty" by John Gerber, 9milegallery.com.

Purple majesty

Puffy coat, $40; geometric earrings, $25; nordstromrack.com

Sequined dress, $79; nordstrom.com

Artwork "Where's the Music?" by John Gerber, 9milegallery.com.

Work it

Faux fur sweater, $46; zara.com

St. John dress, $550; Panacea earrings, $15 Marc Jacobs bag, $99; BP. go-go boots, $60; all nordstromrack.com

Shape of elegance

Geometric dress, $90; fuchsia slack, $70; zara.com

Vince Camuto pink heel, $44; double necklaces, $20 each; nordstromrack.com

Artwork: "Spring Bloom" by John Gerber (left) and "Icelandic Glacier II" by Van Garrett; habitationdesign.com

Photographer: Sarah Dovolos, twjack.co; creative director/stylist: Barbara Schmidt, studiobstyle.com; hair and makeup artist: Allison Aubuchon, mooretalent.com; model: Anika Torgerson, arquetteagency.com; location: the District Edina, thedistrictedina.com.