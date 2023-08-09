About 38,000 people lost Medicaid health insurance coverage at the start of this month, as Minnesota began a year-long process to check eligibility for those enrolled in the public health insurance program.

Interpreting the lost coverage figure is difficult because it's likely that some are picking up health insurance from another source rather than going uninsured, said Jodi Harpstead, the commissioner of the state Department of Human Services (DHS), on Wednesday.

Minnesota and other states have been bracing for sizable losses in Medicaid enrollment as they re-start renewals that were suspended during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Medicaid enrollment in Minnesota grew from about 1.2 million people to 1.5 million people over the past three years, and it could be that more of these new enrollees now have access to job-based benefits, than was previously true with Medicaid, Harpstead said.

"So, this is either a very different deal, and it's going just as it should; or it's alarming; or it's somewhere in between and it's a little hard to put the adjective on it," she said in an interview.

"I'm not feeling so alarmed," Harpstead added. "I'm thinking that there's enough reason to believe that people may just not need Medicaid anymore — and that we're in the beginning of a very complicated process that I think will get more robust and better throughout the year."

Medicaid is the state-federal program that provides health insurance coverage for lower-income and disabled state residents. Renewals resumed this summer and will continue for roughly a year.

DHS said that about 97,900 people were in the first group of eligibility re-determinations. About 50,000 people successfully renewed coverage. An agreement with the federal government delayed the process for about 10,000 people whose coverage is based on having a disability, being blind or being age 65 or older.

Coverage stopped, Harpstead said, for about 32,300 people who didn't try to re-new their benefits. That's why it's likely that some have coverage elsewhere, the state says. Others may not have completed paperwork for a variety of reasons.

About 5,600 people submitted renewal forms and were found ineligible.

While noting that projections are difficult, DHS has said that 15% to 25% of enrollees — or up to 375,000 people — could lose Medicaid coverage through the renewals process.

Data released Wednesday shows that the group losing covearge at the beginning of August did so at a higher rate — about 39% of the first 97,900 people.

Harpstead, however, said she didn't think this higher lost-to-coverage rate will apply to future cohorts. The first group to go through renewals, she said, always was going to be the most difficult.

"[It's a] new process — people are just hearing about it," Harpstead said. "I think the process is going to get more robust and stronger every month, for the whole year."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.