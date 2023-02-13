Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Key dates in Denny Sanford's giving to Sanford Health:

2004 — $16 million to Sioux Valley Hospitals to build a children's hospital in Sioux Falls.

2006 — $20 million to University of South Dakota School of Medicine.

2007 — $400 million to Sioux Valley Hospitals, which then renamed itself Sanford Health and opened a children's health research center, a diabetes research project, pediatric clinics in the U.S. and nine other countries.

2011 — $100 million to build the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Sioux Falls, for treatment and research of breast cancer, named for his mother.

2014 — $125 million to build a genetics research center in Sioux Falls called Sanford Imagenetics.

2018 — $1 million for a hospice facility in Sioux Falls.

2019 — $25 million to support a program that offers free pharmacogenetic (PGx) testing to VA patients.

2021 — $300 million to expand graduate education and wellness programs in communities served by Sanford Health.

2022 — $350 million to create a virtual care center to help people in the rural Midwest.

Source: Sanford Health Foundation