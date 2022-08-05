Strong Storms Possible Late Friday

As we head through Friday evening there is the potential of some strong to severe thunderstorms northwest of the metro. Hail and wind are the greatest threats from the strongest storms.

_______________________________________________

Showers And Storms - Some Strong - Saturday

As a cold front moves across the state on Saturday we will watch the potential of showers and thunderstorms. Some of them later in the day into the evening/overnight could be strong to severe with a Marginal Risk (threat level 1 of 5) in place across southern Minnesota including parts of the metro. Hail and wind are the greatest threats (along with heavy rain).

We will continue to watch those rain chances across the state on Saturday - more in the form of showers across northern Minnesota with a few thunderstorms the farther you head south. Highs will range from the 60s in northwestern Minnesota to the 80s in southern Minnesota.

In the metro, we will watch rounds of rain, potentially accompanied by some thunder early in the day and then again in the later afternoon and evening hours. Morning temperatures will be warm in the 70s with highs climbing to the mid-80s before the cold front moves in.

_______________________________________________

More Rain Sunday

We will continue to watch more shower and thunderstorm chances on Sunday across southern Minnesota, particularly as we head toward the afternoon hours. 60s and 70s are expected for highs across the state.

_______________________________________________

Potential Rain Amounts Through The Weekend

With multiple rounds of rain expected this weekend across southern Minnesota - including here in the metro - we could watch the potential of at least 1-2" of rain through Monday morning. Rainfall totals will taper off the farther north you go across the state.

_______________________________________________

We Could Use The Rain

This rain couldn't come at a better time (minus the fact that it's the weekend). Since June 1st MSP is over half a foot below average rainfall-wise.

_______________________________________________

Significant Rains Expected By Sunday

By Paul Douglas

We're going to need a bigger boat. 3 separate one-in-a-thousand-year floods just hit St. Louis, southern Illinois, and Kentucky in less than one week.

On July 25-26 St. Louis saw a quarter of its ANNUAL yearly rainfall, which is unheard of. Wets are trending wetter. A warming atmosphere holds 8% more water vapor than it did a century ago. More fuel for floods that would have occurred naturally, but are increasingly super-sized, due to a doubling of climate-warming CO2, mostly from burning fossil fuels. That's one reason why homeowners insurance premiums are going up.

We may put a dent in the drought this weekend with a few waves of T-storms tonight into Sunday. Many spots will pick up an inch of rain, with a few 2-3"+ amounts possible south of MSP. Heading outside? I would sneak out morning and midday today, because we may be tripping over welcome puddles much of Sunday.

Next week looks dry with 70s Monday before a rerun of 80s.

Minor flooding during a drought? It's possible just south of MSP by Sunday.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Some sun, T-storms later. Wake up 74. High 83. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: T-storms likely. Locally heavy rain. Wake up 65. High 72. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. Wake up 57. High 76. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 7-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. Wake up 62. High 82. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and lake-worthy. Wake up 66. High 88. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Blue sky, quiet. Wake up 68. High 86. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 7-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and fairly hot. Wake up 67. High 90. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

August 6th

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 28 minutes, and 19 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 33 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 14 Hours Of Daylight?: August 17 (13 hours, 58 minutes, 36 seconds)

*When Does The Sun Start Rising At/After 7 AM?: September 22nd (7:00 AM)

*When Does The Sun Start Setting At/Before 8:30 PM?: August 8th (8:29 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 6th

1969: Tornadoes sweep across northern Minnesota, hitting Ely, Backus, Outing and Dark Lake. Damage could still be seen 20 years later in the BWCA.

1866: Torrential rain dumps 10.30 inches at Sibley in 24 hours. Widespread flooding occurs, washing out bridges and drowning many people. In Fillmore County it is known as the 'Wisel Flood' because 3 members of the Wisel family perished in the flood.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

A slow-moving frontal boundary in the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains on Saturday will bring the potential of showers and storms - some of which could be strong. We'll also watch monsoonal rains in the Southwest and storm chances in the eastern United States.

Two areas of heavier rain (2-3"+) will be possible through the weekend across the nation. One is across the mid-Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valley, with the second occurring in the upper Midwest.

_______________________________________________

_______________________________________________

