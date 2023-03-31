Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand gives gratitude on MLB's opening day for the pace of play changes made in the offseason. As a longtime baseball fan, Rand says he is far more likely to attend a game this year than in recent seasons.

4:00: Musician and NBA writer Clarie De Lune joins Rand for a breakdown of the Lakers ahead of Friday's huge game against the Wolves at Target Center. It's as fun an NBA season as any in recent memory, and plenty of twists are yet to come.

29:00: Rand runs down the playoff chances for local teams, which might surprise you.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports