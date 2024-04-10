Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

On the border of north Minneapolis and Robbinsdale, community members and families rely on care and healing provided by North Memorial Health Hospital, Robbinsdale. For over 70 years, it's been more than just a health care facility; it's a place of service for those in need. Yet, behind its steadfast commitment to serve all people lies a silent struggle.

With a rising number of Medicare and Medicaid patients and mounting complexities in the health care environment, tough choices lie ahead. Without assistance, the Robbinsdale hospital anticipates losses of $100 million by 2025.

On behalf of our fellow physicians and advanced practice providers at North Memorial Health, we know how vital our care is to our community. To continue our mission, we need help from local leaders, state lawmakers and federal programs to sustainably serve our communities. By rallying together, by recognizing the invaluable role the Robbinsdale hospital plays in our community, we can ensure its sustainability. Securing the necessary local assistance isn't just about balancing budgets — it's about safeguarding the essence of compassionate care and humanity that our hospital relentlessly provides. The patients who walk through our doors depend on us for more than just medical attention. They trust us with their well-being, their futures. Furthermore, the neighboring hospitals depend on us to help carry the needs of the communities we collectively serve.

The Robbinsdale hospital serves as a "safety net" hospital without the benefit of any official designation that brings additional funding. Without commensurate funding assistance from local cities or counties, our hospital's operations, care teams and patients will be negatively impacted. The core patient population it serves is very similar to other urban hospitals in the region, like nearby Hennepin Healthcare's Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC). The only difference is that Hennepin Healthcare receives county assistance. North Memorial Health currently receives none.

Securing local help is crucial to ensure continued service to those in need.

At the same time, we need support at the Legislature (HF 3943/SF 3838), which would allow North Memorial Health to leverage available federal health care dollars.

These dollars, available under the Medicaid Directed Payment program, are designed to help hospitals overburdened with insufficient government reimbursements, like those from Medicare and Medicaid. More than 93 such programs are active at hospitals in 40 states that provide federal dollars; Minnesota has only one approved program.

Supporting state legislation with the commitment of local funding opens the door for North Memorial Health to tap into federal program dollars. An appropriate injection of funds would tremendously help serve the needs provided by the Robbinsdale hospital, a vital part of North Memorial Health's mission.

We have long served the underserved. This means that as doctors and advanced practice providers, we provide the best care possible to those who otherwise may be unable to afford it.

And the Robbinsdale hospital is unique. It's one of only a few Level I Trauma Centers in the entire state. We treat patients from across Minnesota and surrounding states for the most challenging care needs. Without us, care would be significantly different for the millions who rely on us.

A failing Robbinsdale hospital would mean reduced services in an area that needs more, not less, access to health care. We serve as a vital lifeline for many, particularly the underserved populations in north Minneapolis, but the potential impact here is so much larger given our hospital and clinic network and statewide EMS program supporting rural communities that do not have access to critical care services. Our care, for those patients who need it, is in jeopardy.

Our Robbinsdale and Maple Grove hospitals serve as pillars of the community by providing essential health care services, strong economic impact, jobs in the health care workforce and influential community programs.

Failure to secure local funding and pass state legislation jeopardizes essential services and community programs at North Memorial Health. We see patients every day who would be impacted by a loss of any of these services. It will put the well-being of Minnesota communities at risk.

On behalf of our patients and the communities we serve, we urge leaders to take action and provide North Memorial Health with adequate funding. We need your support now.

Dr. Carolyn Ogland is chief medical officer, North Memorial Health. Dr. Katie Vogt is chief of staff, North Memorial Health Hospital, Robbinsdale. Dr. Todd Gengerke is chief of staff, North Memorial Health Hospital, Maple Grove. This article was also signed by Kamrun Jenabzadeh, MD; Amy Kolar, MD; Kacey Justesen, MD; Chad Roline, MD; Praful Kelkar, MD; Navneet Kaur, MD; Aaron Swenson, MD; Lora Princ, MD, MBA; Dean Tortorelis, MD, FACS; Justin Walker, MD; Ketan Patel, Ph.D., DDS; Brennan Shutt, DO, FACP; Patrick Testerman, MD; Kourtney Kemp, MD, FACS; John Paulson, MD; Munyaradzi Chimukangara, MD, FACS; Jeffrey Gambach, MD; Jane Barthell, MD; Alaka Nagaraj, MBBS; Jillian Hallstrom, MD, and Anastasia Ketko, MD.