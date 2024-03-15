Splitting the bill on vacation

On our weekend trip to Ojai, Calif., my friends and I tried the expense-sharing mobile app Splitwise, and found it helpful and easy to use for travel. Each time someone pays a bill during a trip, they enter the amount in the app. At the end of the trip, the app calculates who owes whom what amount to even it all out. Splitwise can even split an expense among a subset of the group members, which is helpful in cases where everyone didn't participate. If you're using the free version, as we did, add expenses as you go because there's a three-expense-per-day maximum. A paid version, Splitwise Pro, allows unlimited expenses for $4.99 a month or $39.99 a year.

Rachel Hutton

Airbnb bans indoor cameras

Airbnb will no longer allow any indoor security cameras at its listings. The short-term rental site's policy previously allowed the use of indoor cameras in common areas as long as they were disclosed, visible and not in bathrooms or bedrooms. Hosts will have until April 30 to remove any indoor cameras before potentially facing penalties, including bans from the platform. Outdoor devices, like doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors that do not record sound, will still be permitted as long as their presence and "general location" is disclosed. The change is expected to affect only "a smaller subset of listings" since most do not have indoor cameras, the company stated.

New York Daily News

Spring break advisories

The State Department and U.S. Embassies have issued new and updated advisories urging travelers to Mexico, Jamaica and the Bahamas — some of the busiest international spring break destinations — to exercise extra caution after recent violent events, some in tourist areas. The State Department has classified Jamaica at Level 3 since 2022, recommending visitors "reconsider travel" because of violent crime. Last week, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico reminded spring break tourists to be cautious when visiting the downtown areas of Cancún, Playa del Carmen and Tulum. In the Bahamas, gang violence and a number of slayings prompted U.S. officials to urge tourists to "exercise increased caution," especially in the cities of Nassau and Freeport.

New York Times

DreamWorks deets

Universal Orlando has revealed more details about the DreamWorks Land set to open this summer. Among the elements: a Trolls Trollercoaster ride, Po's Kung Fu Training Camp and Shrek's Swamp Meet. The Trollercoaster will be "family-friendly," Universal said, with Caterbus-themed ride vehicles and spiders among their webs. It will be near Poppy's Playground, with bouncing and climbing structures beneath a 20-foot mushroom. "Shrek" activities will include the Swamp Meet, where visitors will encounter Shrek, Princess Fiona and Donkey; a playground for "little ogres"; and Mama Luna Feline Fiesta, an interactive experience themed to a retirement home for cats, inspired by "Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish."

Orlando Sentinel