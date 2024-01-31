Florida has a dozen airports that Minnesotans can fly to nonstop. With Fort Myers still recovering from Hurricane Ian, here's where to go to find the sunshine.

With 825 miles of sandy beaches, thousands of lakes and freshwater springs, Florida is just the watery winter warmup you want right now. In the state's southwest, the Fort Myers area has always been particularly popular with Minnesotans, but that region is still on the mend from the impacts of Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Here's the good news: There are still a dozen Sunshine State airports that receive direct flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul. For each airport, we've recommended a nearby destination where you can get to fun and sun quickly.





Florida airports with direct flights from MSP

A beach in Destin-Fort Walton, Fla. Terry Ward 1. Santa Rosa Beach The airport: Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS). Airlines from MSP: Delta, Sun Country, Allegiant. Northwest Florida beckons with baby-powder sands and water that laps at the shoreline in a robin's egg hue. The Gulf of Mexico is quite a bit cooler than at points south in Florida during the winter, but the reward comes in uncrowded stretches of sand at spots like Santa Rosa Beach and Grayton Beach State Park, where you'll find cabins for rent in the pinewoods and unique coastal dune lakes. The 85-room Lodge 30A opened in 2023 in Seagrove Beach and has a hiking trail from the parking lot that leads right into a state forest.

Snorkeling with manatees in Crystal River, Fla. 2. Crystal River The airport: Tampa International (TPA). Airlines: Delta, Sun County, Southwest. For a switchup from the beach but with plenty of clear water to dip into and small-town vibes, Crystal River is the spot to swim and snorkel with wild manatees through March. The docile marine mammals arrive at the warmer spring waters within the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge to heat up from the chilly Gulf of Mexico. Head out on self-guided tours or guided pontoon boat trips from operators like Paddles Outdoor Rentals or make it easy and stay at Plantation on Crystal River, which has a spa and waterside tiki bar.

Amelia Island's dune-backed beaches. Terry Ward, Special to the Star Tribune 7. Amelia Island The airport: Jacksonville International (JAX). Airlines: Delta, Sun Country. North Florida is chilly on some winter nights, but it's worth visiting for incredible, dune-backed beaches home to threatened gopher tortoises, like the 13-mile stretch on Amelia Island. Splurge at the beachfront Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and wake up to sweeping Atlantic views. Finish your day searching for shark's teeth on guided walks. Historic downtown Fernandina Beach has brick streets and brims with comfort food eateries and cute boutiques. Book a boat ride on a shrimping eco tour with Amelia River Cruises to explore the scenic marshes.

New Smyrna Beach has miles of wide, hard-packed sand for strolling. Terry Ward, Special to the Star Tribune 8. New Smyrna Beach The airport: Orlando International (MCO). Airlines: Delta, Sun Country, Southwest, Frontier. An hour's drive northeast from Orlando brings you to this surf-centric town where you can steer your rental car out onto the sand in some stretches (a local tradition tied to the area's auto-racing heritage). There are plenty of beachfront hotels and condos for rent. But consider staying along the Indian River at the gorgeous little Black Dolphin Inn, with 14 rooms and a mean Southern breakfast served daily. New Smyrna Beach has miles of wide, hard-packed sand perfect for strolling, shelling and just inhaling the fresh ocean air.

The Breakers Palm Beach is a historic hotel in Palm Beach, Fla. Peter W Cross and Patrick Farrell, Visit Florida 10. Palm Beach The airport: Palm Beach International (PBI). Airlines: Delta, Sun Country. If you've never experienced Florida's gold coast during its peak winter social season, you're in for some serious people watching. Base at the state's most storied grande dame hotel, The Breakers, for the best of it and a prime oceanfront setting, great golf and an excellent spa. Bike along the lovely Palm Beach Lake Trail, which passes mansion after mansion. Pedal across the bridge to West Palm Beach for more budget-friendly shopping and dining along Clematis Street than what you'd find on tonier Worth Avenue.

Tampa-based travel writer Terry Ward enjoys scuba diving and kayaking.