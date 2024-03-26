Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Galleria Floral Experience

The annual extravaganza of blooms goes "Into the Deep." The shopping center once again partners with Bachman's for floral displays inspired by the flora and fauna of the ocean. (Mall hours through April 7, 69th Street and France Avenue S., Edina, galleriaedina.com)

2. 'Raspberry Monday'

Young, talented artists present their best work at Bethel University's Department of Art and Design's annual juried student exhibition. (9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun., through April 20. Johnson Gallery, 3900 Bethel Drive, Arden Hills, bethel.edu)

3. Static Electricity

An instructor from the Bakken Museum leads you through experiments. Hands-on activities give participants a chance to experience static electricity and learn how electricity works and its effects. (4 p.m. Wed., Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights, anokacounty.libcal.com)

4. Malaika Temba

The textile artist gives a public artist talk as part of the University of Minnesota's Visiting Artists & Critics Program. (4:30 p.m. Thu., Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Av. S., Mpls., events.tc.umn.edu)

5. Eagan Home Show

Those looking to give the inside or outside of their home a refresh can meet with more than 120 home improvement vendors. The first 100 attendees receive a goodie bag and there will be giveaways throughout the day. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan, minnesotahomeshows.com)

6. Suchi Sairam

Local author and dance teacher reads from her book "Dancing Deepa." Following is a dance lab with interactive activities on how STEM and dance are related. (11 a.m. Sat., free, RSVP requested, the Thinking Spot, 3311 County Road 101, Wayzata, thethinkingspot.us)

7. Stewart Park Egg Hunt

Children will scurry through the park to sleuth out where eggs have been hidden. (5:30-7 p.m. Fri., 2700 12th Av. S., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

8. Burnsville Center Egg Hunt

Hop on over with your basket for Easter activities. Egg hunts will be held for age groups 2-5, 6-10 and adults. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos. (Noon-2 p.m. Sat., 1178 Burnsville Center, Burnsville, burnsvillecenter.com)

9. The Blues Saloon

A free way to check out local musicians before they become big-ticket acts. Each Tuesday, amateur blues musicians sign up for brief stage sets to play original and cover songs. (7 p.m. Tuesdays, 1638 Rice St., St. Paul, bluessaloon.org)

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.







